2012 BMW X1

$12,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 1 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10621533

10621533 Stock #: 110-3342

110-3342 VIN: WBAVL1C54CVR77060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,108 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Hill Descent Control Front/rear stabilizer bars 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION xDrive all wheel drive system Start/Stop Engine Button Electronic limited slip differential Twin chrome exhaust tips Front/rear ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering Exterior Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Front fog lights Chrome Line Exterior Black roof rails Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars White turn signal indicator lenses Chrome side window frame trim Body-colour roof strips Automatic headlights w/rain sensor -inc: luminous rings Adaptive brake lights -inc: tailgate brake light Body-colour heated pwr exterior mirrors -inc: blue tint Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna Bluetooth wireless technology Interior Tilt/telescopic steering column (2) front cup holders pwr trunk release Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function BMW ambiance lighting Diamond Black Trim Check control vehicle monitoring system 4-function on-board computer Dynamic cruise control BMW TeleServices Condition based service display Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers Locking illuminated glovebox 6-way manually adjustable 3-stage heated front seats Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests Front sliding centre armrest w/storage Multi-function 3-spoke leather sport steering wheel Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro filter Fully finished luggage compartment w/lashing eyes Safety SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Interlocking door anchoring system Front side-impact airbags Tire pressure warning (TPW) Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system Battery safety terminal (BST) Collapsible tube crash technology Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters Front passive anti-whiplash headrests Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system BMW Assist -inc: (1) year safety & security Additional Features lights on Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor heated washer jets door unlock 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) -inc: dynamic brake control Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff Valvetronic Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system Double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing high-precision direct injection 2.0L 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine w/single twin-scroll turbocharger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.