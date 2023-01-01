Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X1

121,108 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 10621533
  2. 10621533
  3. 10621533
  4. 10621533
  5. 10621533
  6. 10621533
  7. 10621533
  8. 10621533
  9. 10621533
  10. 10621533
  11. 10621533
  12. 10621533
  13. 10621533
  14. 10621533
  15. 10621533
  16. 10621533
  17. 10621533
  18. 10621533
  19. 10621533
  20. 10621533
  21. 10621533
  22. 10621533
  23. 10621533
  24. 10621533
  25. 10621533
  26. 10621533
  27. 10621533
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,108KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10621533
  • Stock #: 110-3342
  • VIN: WBAVL1C54CVR77060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,108 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW X1 xDrive28i White on Brown Leather Interior 

2.0L  xDrive All-Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 121,108 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Hcy6sWSscTNIfSqjG%2FW0h40jIY3z%2BY%2B%2B



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Front/rear stabilizer bars
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
xDrive all wheel drive system
Start/Stop Engine Button
Electronic limited slip differential
Twin chrome exhaust tips
Front/rear ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration
Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Front fog lights
Chrome Line Exterior
Black roof rails
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Chrome side window frame trim
Body-colour roof strips
Automatic headlights w/rain sensor -inc: luminous rings
Adaptive brake lights -inc: tailgate brake light
Body-colour heated pwr exterior mirrors -inc: blue tint

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna
Bluetooth wireless technology

Interior

Tilt/telescopic steering column
(2) front cup holders
pwr trunk release
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Diamond Black Trim
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Dynamic cruise control
BMW TeleServices
Condition based service display
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Locking illuminated glovebox
6-way manually adjustable 3-stage heated front seats
Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Front sliding centre armrest w/storage
Multi-function 3-spoke leather sport steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro filter
Fully finished luggage compartment w/lashing eyes

Safety

SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
Front passive anti-whiplash headrests
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
BMW Assist -inc: (1) year safety & security

Additional Features

lights on
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor
heated washer jets
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) -inc: dynamic brake control
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
high-precision direct injection
2.0L 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine w/single twin-scroll turbocharger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2012 BMW X1 AWD 4dr ...
 121,108 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 132,667 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 99,037 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory