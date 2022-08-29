Menu
2012 BMW X1

126,282 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2012 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,282KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9303514
  • Stock #: 110-3094
  • VIN: WBAVL1C54CVR76720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3094
  • Mileage 126,282 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 BMW X1 xDrive28i Beige on Black Leather Interior 

2.0L xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready Alloy Wheels Fog Lights


*** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 126,282 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WB55h7iff+omrgMvSk4XwJRXcvWk6KKx


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AWD
Aux in
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

