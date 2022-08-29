2012 BMW X3

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 8 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9186880

9186880 Stock #: 110-3077

110-3077 VIN: 5UXWX5C54CL724334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3077

Mileage 156,828 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors AWD Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.