Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X3

156,828 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X3

2012 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9186880
  2. 9186880
  3. 9186880
  4. 9186880
  5. 9186880
  6. 9186880
  7. 9186880
  8. 9186880
  9. 9186880
  10. 9186880
  11. 9186880
  12. 9186880
  13. 9186880
  14. 9186880
  15. 9186880
  16. 9186880
  17. 9186880
  18. 9186880
  19. 9186880
  20. 9186880
  21. 9186880
  22. 9186880
  23. 9186880
  24. 9186880
  25. 9186880
  26. 9186880
  27. 9186880
  28. 9186880
  29. 9186880
  30. 9186880
  31. 9186880
  32. 9186880
  33. 9186880
  34. 9186880
  35. 9186880
  36. 9186880
  37. 9186880
  38. 9186880
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,828KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9186880
  • Stock #: 110-3077
  • VIN: 5UXWX5C54CL724334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3077
  • Mileage 156,828 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i White On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L  xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine   Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Auto Hold  Sport Mode  Eco Mode  Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,828 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9YCFwWnAKd3/LWJEhwGgyaPO9j/iYwJF


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 Audi Q5 2.0 qua...
 142,559 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 156,828 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jaguar XJ -Seri...
 102,894 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory