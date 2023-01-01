Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

161,072 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

FWD 4dr LTZ

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

161,072KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ Silver on Beige Leather Interior

3.0L  V6  Auto  A/C  Leather Interior  Power Driver Seat  Memory Driver Seat  Bluetooth  Heated Front Seats  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Lane Departure  Forward Collision Warning  Power Options  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 161,072 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3DqHAnZW9qsSZTdJMdIFJrVShOr3T8O%2F

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Power Rear Liftgate
Spare Tire
Intermittent rear wiper
COMPACT SPARE

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Net
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
glove box
Assist handles
Rear Seat Armrest
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
audio controls

Convenience

Console
map pockets

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED
Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Brake/transmission interlock
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

Suspension

Soft ride suspension

Additional Features

Rear
Chrome Accents
Generator
Rear Window
Chrome
battery
speedometer
door handles
fuel level
liftgate
Single
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
Roof Rail Cross Bars
(1) rear seat
seatbelts
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
stabilizer bars
Rear cargo security cover
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear Door
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
driver and front passenger
Leather Wrapped
Charcoal
Lights
1 bottle holder in each door
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
Mirror
Suspension system
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
centre stack surround and deep centre console
charcoal lower
coolant temperature and tachometer
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash
front passenger and rear outboard
front pillar mounted tweeters
front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
front seatback
includes armrest
interior with theatre dimming
manual folding with blind spot mirror
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
power adjustable
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
single trip odometer
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
ultrasonic
2 cupholders and concealed storage
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Dinghy towable
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
Visor
all 4 wheels on the ground
anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
deep tinted
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front halogen
head curtain with rollover protection
with cupholders
Memory Settings
3.23 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
Tire pressure monitor (excludes compact spare tire)
4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS
grille headlamps
rear quarter panel subwoofer
inside rearview auto dimming
panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
chrome inserts
body colour with chrome skid plates
Halogen uplevel projector style -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
driver seat and exterior mirrors
upper I/P center channel speaker

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

