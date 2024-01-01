Menu
2012 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Power sunroof, Power Seats,heated seats, heated mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to January 2024 in Subaru Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

82,387 KM

$12,590

+ tax & licensing
Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
82,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 213124
  • Mileage 82,387 KM

2012 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Power sunroof, Power Seats,heated seats, heated mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to January 2024 in Subaru Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Climate Control

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

