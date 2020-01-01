Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

R/T - AWD - 5 Passenger

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4459650
  • Stock #: 110-2388
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3CT252010
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD Silver On Black Leather Interior

• 3.6L • V6 • All Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • 5 Passenger • Leather Interior • Power Driver Seat • Heated Seats • Power Options • Bluetooth Ready • AUX Input • USB Input • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control • Backup Distance Sensor • Proximity Key • Push Start • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights • Remote Starter 

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 142,000 KM *** 

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=X8xPiFRT/zH7xPt+MF0i6i0baagIYpvj

  

                  VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU

MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

