2012 Dodge Journey

155,185 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,185KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8870594
  Stock #: 110-3018
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG1CT349463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,185 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Dodge Journey SXT Grey On Black Interior

3.6L  V6  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start  Proximity Keys  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 155,185 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qCvAbnV7mTEzr5NFuakCXBV%2FXV3GCXLH


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

