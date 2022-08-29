Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

105,214 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

105,214KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9031198
  • Stock #: 110-3044
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG2CT170669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3044
  • Mileage 105,214 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Dodge Journey SXT White On Black Interior

3.6L  V6  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options Power Driver Seat  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start  Proximity Keys  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


 *** ONE OWNER *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 105,214 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rNbaPxAdCHbWWPCyYrxoMxNea+85Rsb4


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

