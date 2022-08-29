$11,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 9031198
- Stock #: 110-3044
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG2CT170669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,214 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2012 Dodge Journey SXT White On Black Interior
3.6L V6 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Power Options Power Driver Seat Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Proximity Keys Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ONE OWNER *** LOW KM ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM ONLY 105,214 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rNbaPxAdCHbWWPCyYrxoMxNea+85Rsb4
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
