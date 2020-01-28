Menu
2012 Fiat 500

LOUNGE Convertible

2012 Fiat 500

LOUNGE Convertible

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4557624
  • Stock #: 110-2401
  • VIN: 3C3CFFER7CT323883
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 Fiat 500 Lounge Convertible White On White/Red Leather Interior


• 1.4L • Auto • A/C • Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats • Automatic Climate Control • Power Options • Blue&Me Bluetooth Ready • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • AUX Input • USB Input • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights 



  *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***


 *** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 82,000 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xdhGSMxsIgAGAe/fpdbjcThObapolxMx


          VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA


ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***


We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.


Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.


        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)


PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU

MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

