2012 Fiat 500

149,422 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Sport

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

149,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8168824
  • Stock #: 110-2875
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR0CT288558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,422 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Fiat 500 Sport Brown On Gray Interior

1.4L  Front Wheel Drive Auto  Sport Mode  A/C Cloth Interior Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels


*** Fully Certified  ***

*** ONLY 149,422 KM *** 


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

