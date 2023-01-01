Menu
2012 Ford Edge

144,585 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,585KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136148
  • Stock #: 35167
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC5CBA35167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,585 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Edge SEL comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,LOW KILOMETRES, Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation, Leather interior, heated seats, power seats, heated mirrors, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified  included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent  in Ford Store....... Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

