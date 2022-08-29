Menu
2012 Ford Edge

236,414 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, BLUETOOTH

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

236,414KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9206308
  • Stock #: 3993
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC7CBA53993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,414 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3.5L

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

**THREE YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

*Safety And E Test Included*

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEATS, HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

