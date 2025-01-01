Menu
<p>6V 3L</p><p> </p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p> </p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p> </p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY</p><p> </p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-ENGINE</p><p> </p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p> </p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p> </p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-TOWING </p><p> </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p> </p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p> </p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p> </p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p> </p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p> </p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p> </p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p> </p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p> </p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2012 Ford Escape

155,758 KM

$9,890

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape

XLT CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED .

12488089

2012 Ford Escape

XLT CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED .

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,758KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DGXCKA52821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
