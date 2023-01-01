Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Terrain

120,189 KM

Details Description Features

$13,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,580

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1685137911
  2. 1685137911
  3. 1685137911
  4. 1685137911
  5. 1685137911
  6. 1685137911
  7. 1685137911
  8. 1685137911
  9. 1685137911
  10. 1685137911
  11. 1685137911
  12. 1685137911
  13. 1685137911
  14. 1685137911
  15. 1685137911
  16. 1685137911
  17. 1685137911
  18. 1685137911
  19. 1685137911
  20. 1685137911
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,580

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,189KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996053
  • Stock #: 146261
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK9C6146261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,189 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC TERRAIN SLT AWD comes in excellent condition....CLEAN CARFAX REPORT...LOW KILOMETRES...meticulously maintained, runs & drives like brand new, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, and up to May 2023 in GMC store,,, Service records available upon request,,,it's equipped with Backup Camera, Leather interior, Power seats, heated seats, Bluetooth, cruise control,,,& much more...It's fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1
 120,189 KM
$13,580 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 328I
 109,517 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 97,381 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory