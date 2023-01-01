$16,888+ tax & licensing
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3383
- Mileage 139,802 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Odyssey EX Gray on Gray Interior
3.5L V6 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Seats Cloth Interior Heated Seats Power Options Power Sliding Doors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Bluetooth AUX Input USB Input Backup Distance Sensors Proximity Keys DVD Entertainment System Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 139,802 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OWM4NmP7XWORlyJ4VgycXKFBFPUGTW1G
Vehicle Features
