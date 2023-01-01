Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey EX Gray on Gray Interior 

 3.5L V6  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Seats  Cloth Interior  Heated Seats  Power Options  Power Sliding Doors  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera  Bluetooth  AUX Input  USB Input Backup Distance Sensors  Proximity Keys  DVD Entertainment System Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 139,802 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OWM4NmP7XWORlyJ4VgycXKFBFPUGTW1G

139,802 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Odyssey EX Gray on Gray Interior 

3.5L V6  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Seats  Cloth Interior  Heated Seats  Power Options  Power Sliding Doors  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera  Bluetooth  AUX Input  USB Input  Backup Distance Sensors  Proximity Keys  DVD Entertainment System Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 139,802 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OWM4NmP7XWORlyJ4VgycXKFBFPUGTW1G


Tachometer
Rear Window Defroster
Security alarm system
coin holder
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
active head restraints
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
2nd row integrated sunshades
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Door-pocket storage bins
Instrument panel-mounted shifter
Cargo area bag hooks
Ambient console lighting
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
(15) cup holders
Front bag hook
Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat w/walk-in feature
1st & 2nd row seatback pockets
Utility tray
Flip-up trash bag ring
Front/second/third row floor mats
1st & 2nd row passenger-assist grips
Removable center console

Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Direct ignition system
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
Battery management system
Pwr ventilated front solid rear disc brakes
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension

Brake Assist
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Side-impact door beams
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system

2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Dual pwr sliding doors
Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
Rear tinted glass
Black side sill garnish
Roof rails (2011)
P235/65TR17 all-season tires
Chrome tailgate varnish
Compact spare tire (2011)

Integrated glass antenna

17 ALLOY WHEELS
Dual-stage
driver pwr lumbar
8 i-MID w/selector knob
Front cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat
Instrumentation -inc: compass
multiple-threshold front airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

