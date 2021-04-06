2012 Hyundai Equus

Wow!!!!!!! Every option imaginable!!! heated steering wheel,heated and cooled seats,rear power sun shade,rear power reclining seats,back up camera,radar cruise control,GPS navigation,Bluetooth,dual zone auto climate control,massage seats and so much more and in preferred pearl white exterior on black leather,this Equus is in beautiful condition,absolutely no dissapointments here!!! we put this Equus through our certification inspection the other day and it recieved a complete front and rear brake service that included all new brake rotors and brake pads,it also recieved a complete set of front and rear brand new tires,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995,warranties and financing are available O.A.C.... Due to Covid we are only open by appointment and contactless purchase is available which can also include home delivery, All vehicles are sanitized thoroughly before delivery
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
