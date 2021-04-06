Menu
2012 Hyundai Genesis

47,108 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Hyundai Genesis

2012 Hyundai Genesis

3.8L

2012 Hyundai Genesis

3.8L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,108KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6941332
  • Stock #: 110-2677
  • VIN: KMHGC4DD1CU185856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2677
  • Mileage 47,108 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L Premium Package Silver On Black Leather Interior

3.8L V6  Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof  Rear Sun Shade  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Auto Hold  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Navigation  Push Start  Parking Distance Sensors  Xenon Headlights  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 47,108 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QW09KkiVBZakPDT3%2b260Xq1AWUopbhbN


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

