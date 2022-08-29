2012 Hyundai Genesis...

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 9 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9137620

9137620 Stock #: 110-3066

110-3066 VIN: KMHGC4DD3CU165902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3066

Mileage 149,940 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.