2012 Hyundai Genesis
3.8L
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 9137620
- Stock #: 110-3066
- VIN: KMHGC4DD3CU165902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,940 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L Silver On Black Leather Interior
3.8L V6 Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Navigation Push Start Parking Distance Sensors Xenon Headlights Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 149,940 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=f6aqyjZ1mw2m/uEdLMBQTM30egTDV6Z/
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
