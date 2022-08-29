Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Genesis

149,940 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Genesis

2012 Hyundai Genesis

3.8L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Genesis

3.8L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9137620
  2. 9137620
  3. 9137620
  4. 9137620
  5. 9137620
  6. 9137620
  7. 9137620
  8. 9137620
  9. 9137620
  10. 9137620
  11. 9137620
  12. 9137620
  13. 9137620
  14. 9137620
  15. 9137620
  16. 9137620
  17. 9137620
  18. 9137620
  19. 9137620
  20. 9137620
  21. 9137620
  22. 9137620
  23. 9137620
  24. 9137620
  25. 9137620
  26. 9137620
  27. 9137620
  28. 9137620
  29. 9137620
  30. 9137620
  31. 9137620
  32. 9137620
  33. 9137620
  34. 9137620
  35. 9137620
  36. 9137620
  37. 9137620
  38. 9137620
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

149,940KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9137620
  • Stock #: 110-3066
  • VIN: KMHGC4DD3CU165902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3066
  • Mileage 149,940 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L Silver On Black Leather Interior

3.8L V6  Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Navigation  Push Start  Parking Distance Sensors  Xenon Headlights  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 149,940 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=f6aqyjZ1mw2m/uEdLMBQTM30egTDV6Z/


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 149,940 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 172,636 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Impreza ...
 172,195 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory