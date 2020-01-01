Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS - AWD - 3.5L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS - AWD - 3.5L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4448430
  • Stock #: 110-2369
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG6CG116078
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD Gray On Gray Interior

• 3.5L • V6 • ECO Mode • All Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Heated Front Seats • Power Options • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Bluetooth Ready • USB Input • AUX Input • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights 

 

     *** ACCIDENT FREE ** CLEAN CARFAX ** ONE OWNER ***

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 80,000 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=EW5cI/4H86fkTg40B0+gmilrie5C6oOJ

 

              VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU

MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 Toyota Camry SE...
 66,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus 2.0L...
 108,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 111,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Send A Message