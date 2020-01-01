This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD Gray On Gray Interior

• 3.5L • V6 • ECO Mode • All Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Heated Front Seats • Power Options • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Bluetooth Ready • USB Input • AUX Input • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights

*** ACCIDENT FREE ** CLEAN CARFAX ** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 80,000 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=EW5cI/4H86fkTg40B0+gmilrie5C6oOJ

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

*** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX: (905) 265-9326

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU

MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.