Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

165,997 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5 FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5 FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 6530916
  2. 6530916
  3. 6530916
  4. 6530916
  5. 6530916
  6. 6530916
  7. 6530916
  8. 6530916
  9. 6530916
  10. 6530916
  11. 6530916
  12. 6530916
  13. 6530916
  14. 6530916
  15. 6530916
  16. 6530916
  17. 6530916
  18. 6530916
  19. 6530916
  20. 6530916
  21. 6530916
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,997KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530916
  • Stock #: 110-2657
  • VIN: 5XYZG4AG1CG149571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2657
  • Mileage 165,997 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS White On Gray Interior 

3.5L  V6  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready  AUX Input  USB Input  Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 165,997 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EOSTZwQfYd%2bBIKY4I%2bDCzjFYqUboJ70%2f


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 125,139 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 188,850 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 177,733 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory