Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

140,694 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED 3.5 4WD Leather Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED 3.5 4WD Leather Sunroof

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 6530919
  2. 6530919
  3. 6530919
  4. 6530919
  5. 6530919
  6. 6530919
  7. 6530919
  8. 6530919
  9. 6530919
  10. 6530919
  11. 6530919
  12. 6530919
  13. 6530919
  14. 6530919
  15. 6530919
  16. 6530919
  17. 6530919
  18. 6530919
  19. 6530919
  20. 6530919
  21. 6530919
  22. 6530919
  23. 6530919
  24. 6530919
  25. 6530919
  26. 6530919
  27. 6530919
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,694KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530919
  • Stock #: 110-2659
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG3CG153778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2659
  • Mileage 140,694 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD Black On Black Leather  Interior 

3.5L  V6  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control   Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready  AUX Input  USB Input  Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 140,694 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WBV7SRNTMl5WimGivSvbRM3teW%2b%2bC7gX


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 125,139 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 188,850 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 177,733 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory