+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
+ taxes & licensing
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD Black On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready AUX Input USB Input Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM ONLY 140,694 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WBV7SRNTMl5WimGivSvbRM3teW%2b%2bC7gX
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6