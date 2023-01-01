Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

167,417 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 2.4 AWD

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 2.4 AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

167,417KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9786838
  Stock #: 110-3178
  VIN: 5XYZGDAB5CG133555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3178
  • Mileage 167,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

