Menu
Account
Sign In
Newly arrived 2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited comes in excellent condition,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,Low Kilometres,,,TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED,,,meticulously maintained, its fully certified included in the price HST & Licensing extra, no extra fees, hassle & haggle free....This vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, & up to April 2022...in Hyundai Store, service records available upon request.......FINANCING AVAILABLE with low interest rates and affordable monthly payments....Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto Inc. we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......<br><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto... </div>

2012 Hyundai Sonata

126,397 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1726693360
  2. 1726693360
  3. 1726693360
  4. 1726693360
  5. 1726693360
  6. 1726693360
  7. 1726693360
  8. 1726693360
  9. 1726693360
  10. 1726693360
  11. 1726693360
  12. 1726693360
  13. 1726693360
  14. 1726693360
  15. 1726693360
  16. 1726693360
  17. 1726693360
  18. 1726693360
  19. 1726693360
  20. 1726693360
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,397KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4ACXCH368434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 368434
  • Mileage 126,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Newly arrived 2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited comes in excellent condition,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,Low Kilometres,,,TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED,,,meticulously maintained, it's fully certified included in the price HST & Licensing extra, no extra fees, hassle & haggle free....This vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, & up to April 2022...in Hyundai Store, service records available upon request.......FINANCING AVAILABLE with low interest rates and affordable monthly payments....Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto Inc. we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto... 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2019 Infiniti QX80 LUXE for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2019 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 192,337 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 JX for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Suzuki SX4 JX 120,797 KM $9,780 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape Limited for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Ford Escape Limited 121,737 KM $9,780 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Sonata