Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

155,729 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8994811
  2. 8994811
  3. 8994811
  4. 8994811
  5. 8994811
  6. 8994811
  7. 8994811
  8. 8994811
  9. 8994811
  10. 8994811
  11. 8994811
  12. 8994811
  13. 8994811
  14. 8994811
  15. 8994811
  16. 8994811
  17. 8994811
  18. 8994811
  19. 8994811
  20. 8994811
  21. 8994811
  22. 8994811
  23. 8994811
  24. 8994811
  25. 8994811
  26. 8994811
  27. 8994811
  28. 8994811
  29. 8994811
  30. 8994811
  31. 8994811
  32. 8994811
  33. 8994811
  34. 8994811
  35. 8994811
  36. 8994811
  37. 8994811
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,729KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8994811
  • Stock #: 110-3039
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC8CU207395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3039
  • Mileage 155,729 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited AWD White On Black Leather Interior

3.8L V6  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Power Options Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 155,729 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=A%2F6ueYui%2BNfT87BWJ%2FSHlYQwfk%2FtxEl7


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 155,729 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SV...
 186,542 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti G Seda...
 107,856 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory