Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

99,382 KM

Details Description Features

$14,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,590

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1686863733
  2. 1686863733
  3. 1686863733
  4. 1686863733
  5. 1686863733
  6. 1686863733
  7. 1686863733
  8. 1686863733
  9. 1686863733
  10. 1686863733
  11. 1686863733
  12. 1686863733
  13. 1686863733
  14. 1686863733
  15. 1686863733
  16. 1686863733
  17. 1686863733
  18. 1686863733
  19. 1686863733
  20. 1686863733
  21. 1686863733
  22. 1686863733
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,382KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069818
  • Stock #: 805415
  • VIN: WDDGJ4HB9CF805415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 99,382 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mercedes Benz C 250 comes in excellent condition...CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,,,meticulously maintained,,,runs & drives like brand new, Equipped with Leather Interior, Navigation, power seats, heated seats, power Sunroof, power locks, power windows, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise control & much more....This vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015....& up to recent in Mercedes Store......It's fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra......Hassle & Haggle free......Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 108,759 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge SEL
 137,539 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Explorer XLT
 202,237 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory