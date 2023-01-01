$14,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,590
+ taxes & licensing
Rideflex Auto Inc.
416-543-4438
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 250
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,590
+ taxes & licensing
99,382KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10069818
- Stock #: 805415
- VIN: WDDGJ4HB9CF805415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 99,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7