2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 - 4MATIC

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4615563
  • Stock #: 110-2405
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB8CA614819
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 Mercedes Benz C-Class C250 4MATIC Black On Tan Leather Interior


• 2.5L • V6 • 4MATIC • All-Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Power Driver & Passenger Seats • Heated Seats • Power Options • Bluetooth Ready • Navigation • Attention Assist • Power Sunroof • Power Folding Mirrors • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Alloy Wheels • LED Daytime Running Lights

 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

   


*** Fully Certified ***


*** ONLY 149,000 KM *** 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=S8DNbFXFBCLnJ+XhLBUktplW2yJJKqnr 


                 


               VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA


ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***


We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.


Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.


        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6


North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)


PHONE: (905) 265-9997


FAX:     (905) 265-9326


 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU


MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.


SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

