Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

167,995 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 4MATIC Sport Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 4MATIC Sport Sedan

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 7016672
  2. 7016672
  3. 7016672
  4. 7016672
  5. 7016672
  6. 7016672
  7. 7016672
  8. 7016672
  9. 7016672
  10. 7016672
  11. 7016672
  12. 7016672
  13. 7016672
  14. 7016672
  15. 7016672
  16. 7016672
  17. 7016672
  18. 7016672
  19. 7016672
  20. 7016672
  21. 7016672
  22. 7016672
  23. 7016672
  24. 7016672
  25. 7016672
  26. 7016672
  27. 7016672
  28. 7016672
  29. 7016672
  30. 7016672
  31. 7016672
  32. 7016672
  33. 7016672
  34. 7016672
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

167,995KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7016672
  • Stock #: 110-2704
  • VIN: WDDGF8JB1CA662721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2704
  • Mileage 167,995 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Mercedes Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC Pearl White On Black Leather Interior

3.5L V6  4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seats  Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power  Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Attention Assist  Lane Keep Assist  Blind Spot Assist  Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Harman Kardon Sound  Parking Distance Sensors  LED Daytime Running Lights  Keyless Entry  Push Start


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 167,995 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=Pm4vEMedof5KLiXyAebRXFyclOII6HD8


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2011 Subaru Outback ...
 179,895 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 125,284 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 99,169 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory