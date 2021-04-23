2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 9 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7016672

7016672 Stock #: 110-2704

110-2704 VIN: WDDGF8JB1CA662721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-2704

Mileage 167,995 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.