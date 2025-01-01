$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350
Premium
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Serviced at Mercedes since new,every option you can think of including dual factory headrest DVD entertainment system, just last week it had a $10,000 service,DPF filter replaced,along with a bunch of other parts and it also had the timing chain replaced all under warranty with invoices to show,drives perfect,no disappointments here!!!! Sold certified
