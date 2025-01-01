Menu
<p>Serviced at Mercedes since new,every option you can think of including dual factory headrest DVD entertainment system, just last week it had a $10,000 service,DPF filter replaced,along with a bunch of other parts and it also had the timing chain replaced all under warranty with invoices to show,drives perfect,no disappointments here!!!! Sold certified</p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350

240,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350

Premium

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350

Premium

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
240,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Serviced at Mercedes since new,every option you can think of including dual factory headrest DVD entertainment system, just last week it had a $10,000 service,DPF filter replaced,along with a bunch of other parts and it also had the timing chain replaced all under warranty with invoices to show,drives perfect,no disappointments here!!!! Sold certified

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350