905-265-9997
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350 4MATIC
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$16,999
- Listing ID: 9095443
- Stock #: 110-3059
- VIN: WDCGG8HB0CF898139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,107 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2012 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC White On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Seats Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Panoramic Sunroof Power Tailgate Push Start Button LED Daytime Running Lights Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 112,107 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=a39OnXUn3BHkGFKtyuHHaM3bo0HhuErS
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
