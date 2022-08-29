Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

112,107 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9095443
  2. 9095443
  3. 9095443
  4. 9095443
  5. 9095443
  6. 9095443
  7. 9095443
  8. 9095443
  9. 9095443
  10. 9095443
  11. 9095443
  12. 9095443
  13. 9095443
  14. 9095443
  15. 9095443
  16. 9095443
  17. 9095443
  18. 9095443
  19. 9095443
  20. 9095443
  21. 9095443
  22. 9095443
  23. 9095443
  24. 9095443
  25. 9095443
  26. 9095443
  27. 9095443
  28. 9095443
  29. 9095443
  30. 9095443
  31. 9095443
  32. 9095443
  33. 9095443
  34. 9095443
  35. 9095443
  36. 9095443
  37. 9095443
  38. 9095443
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,107KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095443
  • Stock #: 110-3059
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB0CF898139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3059
  • Mileage 112,107 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC White On Black Leather Interior

3.5L V6  4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Seats  Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready Panoramic Sunroof  Power Tailgate  Push Start Button  LED Daytime Running Lights  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 112,107 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=a39OnXUn3BHkGFKtyuHHaM3bo0HhuErS


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Power folding side mirrors
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Side Sensors
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2017 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 152,977 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL FWD
 125,842 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 169,911 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory