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2012 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe
2012 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
83,220KM
VIN WMWSU3C54CT543387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 543387
- Mileage 83,220 KM
Vehicle Description
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Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
MacPherson strut front suspension
Engine start/stop button
1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine
Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
Brake Assist
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
SMART airbag deployment system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Twin horns
3-point safety belts for all seats
Interior
Trip Computer
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Luggage compartment light
Front dome light
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
Luggage compartment tie down eyes
Rear 50/50 split seat w/adjustable head rests
Rear window defroster w/automatic deactivation
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Rear wiper w/washer
Chrome-plated grille
Chrome headlamp & taillamp bezels
Chrome-plated tailgate handle
Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function -inc: headlight beam-throw control w/manual adjustment
Heated pwr mirrors -inc: washer nozzles
Additional Features
multi-purpose storage
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Instrumentation -inc: outside temp display
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Centre console -inc: (2) front & (1) rear cupholders
Pwr windows -inc: one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
trap release
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
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AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997
2012 MINI Cooper