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2012 MINI Cooper

83,220 KM

Details Description Features

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2012 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe

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14073570

2012 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

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Used
83,220KM
VIN WMWSU3C54CT543387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 543387
  • Mileage 83,220 KM

Vehicle Description

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Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
MacPherson strut front suspension
Engine start/stop button
1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine
Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
SMART airbag deployment system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Twin horns
3-point safety belts for all seats

Interior

Trip Computer
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Luggage compartment light
Front dome light
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
Luggage compartment tie down eyes
Rear 50/50 split seat w/adjustable head rests
Rear window defroster w/automatic deactivation

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Rear wiper w/washer
Chrome-plated grille
Chrome headlamp & taillamp bezels
Chrome-plated tailgate handle
Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function -inc: headlight beam-throw control w/manual adjustment
Heated pwr mirrors -inc: washer nozzles

Additional Features

multi-purpose storage
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Instrumentation -inc: outside temp display
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Centre console -inc: (2) front & (1) rear cupholders
Pwr windows -inc: one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
trap release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
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AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 MINI Cooper