Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162095
  • Stock #: 110-3198
  • VIN: WMWZC5C59CWL58053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Roof Rails
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Blacked-out grille
Body colour bumpers -inc: integrated upper air scoop
Pwr heated exterior mirrors & washer jets
Top hinged tail gate

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Multi-link rear suspension
Engine start/stop button
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
ALL4 all-wheel drive
Fully electronic throttle control
MacPherson independent front suspension
Rear differential w/electro-hydraulic wet clutch
Twin-pipe exhaust system -inc: chrome finishers

Interior

Trip Computer
rear window defogger
(2) front cup holders
Front map lights
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Stainless steel driver footrest & pedals
Climate controlled glove box
Front passenger/rear grab handles in headliner
Front sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Interior chrome door handles
Luggage compartment eye lashings
Multi-function sport steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up & down
Toggle switch instrument controls

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
ISOFIX child seat anchors
Front/rear side curtain air bags
FLAT TIRE MONITOR
Twin horns
Advanced crumple zones
Front air bags w/passenger sensor
Front seat-mounted side-impact air bags
Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system

Additional Features

doors unlock
date/time
Follow-me-home function
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Interior Trim
1.6L 16-valve I4 VVT twin-scroll turbocharged engine
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: belt stopper
Dark Anthracite
Halogen headlights -inc: beam-throw control
On-board computer -inc: outside temp
activate hazard lights & interior lights
average fuel consumption & speed
centre-mounted speedometer
front seat belt limiter
pyrotechnic belt tensioner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Infiniti EX EX3...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory