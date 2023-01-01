2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10162095

10162095 Stock #: 110-3198

110-3198 VIN: WMWZC5C59CWL58053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Rear Window Wiper Roof Rails Chrome Exterior Door Handles Blacked-out grille Body colour bumpers -inc: integrated upper air scoop Pwr heated exterior mirrors & washer jets Top hinged tail gate Mechanical Tool Kit Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Multi-link rear suspension Engine start/stop button Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering ALL4 all-wheel drive Fully electronic throttle control MacPherson independent front suspension Rear differential w/electro-hydraulic wet clutch Twin-pipe exhaust system -inc: chrome finishers Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger (2) front cup holders Front map lights Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Instrumentation -inc: tachometer Stainless steel driver footrest & pedals Climate controlled glove box Front passenger/rear grab handles in headliner Front sun visors w/vanity mirrors Interior chrome door handles Luggage compartment eye lashings Multi-function sport steering wheel -inc: cruise control Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up & down Toggle switch instrument controls Safety Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Cornering brake control (CBC) 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) ISOFIX child seat anchors Front/rear side curtain air bags FLAT TIRE MONITOR Twin horns Advanced crumple zones Front air bags w/passenger sensor Front seat-mounted side-impact air bags Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system Additional Features doors unlock date/time Follow-me-home function Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff Interior Trim 1.6L 16-valve I4 VVT twin-scroll turbocharged engine 3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: belt stopper Dark Anthracite Halogen headlights -inc: beam-throw control On-board computer -inc: outside temp activate hazard lights & interior lights average fuel consumption & speed centre-mounted speedometer front seat belt limiter pyrotechnic belt tensioner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.