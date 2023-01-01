Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 Nissan Murano SV AWD comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,<span style=font-size: 1em;>,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Backup Camera, Power sunroof, power seats, heated seats, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Nissan Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</span></div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div>

2012 Nissan Murano

92,573 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1702937188
  2. 1702937188
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,573KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW2CW235391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 235391
  • Mileage 92,573 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Murano SV AWD comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Backup Camera, Power sunroof, power seats, heated seats, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Nissan Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Toyota Venza LE 138,271 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition 91,287 KM $14,580 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 LEVEL II for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Volvo S60 T5 LEVEL II 137,381 KM $14,580 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Murano