2012 Nissan Murano
SV
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,980
+ taxes & licensing
92,573KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW2CW235391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 235391
- Mileage 92,573 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Murano SV AWD comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Backup Camera, Power sunroof, power seats, heated seats, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Nissan Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Dual Moonroof
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
