2012 Nissan Versa

199,038 KM

Details

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, REAR CAM, BLUETOOTH

2012 Nissan Versa

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, REAR CAM, BLUETOOTH

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

199,038KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9097786
  • Stock #: 2431
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP4CL922431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,038 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 1.6L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, REARVIEW CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

