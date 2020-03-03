Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Location

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

647-234-0990

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4764186
  • Stock #: SF170
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

VERY CLEAN SINGLE FAMILY OWNED; 2012 Subaru WRX STi Hatchback. Comes Loaded with; Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SI Drive System, AWD, 6 Speed Manual, Power Mirrors, Locks, and Windows, and NO MODIFICATIONS. Vehicle has NO ACCIDENTS, and will come fully Certified and Safety inspected.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at anytime. All we ask is that you give us a call.
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience
All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime
Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote
FINANCING available for most vehicles
Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.


SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive. 

SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.
All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable).

www.sfautoinc.ca

Follow us on Instagram: @sfautoinc

Just Drive.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SF Auto

2013 Subaru WRX STI ...
 53,500 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru WRX STI
 65,500 KM
$29,799 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 104,500 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
SF Auto

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-234-XXXX

(click to show)

647-234-0990

Send A Message