2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

WRX STI

2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

WRX STI

Location

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

647-234-0990

Sale Price

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,650KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4777914
  • Stock #: SF173
  • VIN: JF1GR8G6XCL238797
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 VERY CLEAN; 2012 Subaru WRX STi Hatchback. Comes Loaded with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SI Drive System, AWD, 6 Speed Manual, Power Mirrors, Locks, and Windows, and NO MODIFICATIONS. Vehicle has NO ACCIDENTS,Ontario Vehicle and will come fully Certified and Safety inspected.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at anytime. All we ask is that you give us a call.
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience
All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime
Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote
FINANCING available for most vehicles
Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.


SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive.

SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.
All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable).

www.sfautoinc.ca

Follow us on Instagram: @sfautoinc

Just Drive.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection

SF Auto

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

