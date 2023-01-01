Menu
2012 Subaru Outback

160,352 KM

Details Description Features

$13,780

+ tax & licensing
$13,780

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Convenience Pkg

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Convenience Pkg

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$13,780

+ taxes & licensing

160,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463394
  • Stock #: 226658
  • VIN: 4S4BRGGC2C3226658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 226658
  • Mileage 160,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Subaru Outback 2.5l Premium AWD comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,,Equipped with Power sunroof, power seats, Heated Seats, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015 & up to recent in Subaru Store.... Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton....... Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

