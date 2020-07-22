2012 Subaru WRX

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

