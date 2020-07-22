Menu
2012 Subaru WRX

72,980 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

SF Auto

647-234-0990

2012 Subaru WRX

2012 Subaru WRX

Limited Pkg

2012 Subaru WRX

Limited Pkg

Location

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

647-234-0990

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5626803
  VIN: JF1GV7F69CG012315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate LOW KM 2012 Subaru WRX LIMITED. Comes Loaded with; Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, AWD, Manual Transmission, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors. ONLY 72,980KM!!, Extremely well maintained. NO ACCIDENTS, ONTARIO VEHICLE. Vehicle will come CERTIFIED and SAFTEY INSPECTED.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at anytime. All we ask is that you give us a call.

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience

All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime

Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote

FINANCING available for most vehicles

Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.

 

SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive. 

 

SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.

All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable).

 

www.sfautoinc.ca

 

Follow us on Instagram: @sfautoinc

 

Just Drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

