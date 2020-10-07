Menu
2012 Subaru WRX

108,500 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
SF Auto

647-234-0990

No Accidents/ Certified

Location

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

647-234-0990

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

108,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5852364
  • Stock #: sf280
  • VIN: JF1GR7E63CG213505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Hatchback LOW KM 2012 Subaru WRX. Comes Loaded with; Heated Seats, Bluetooth, AWD, Manual Transmission, Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors. ONLY 108,500KM!!, Extremely well maintained. NO ACCIDENTS. Vehicle will come CERTIFIED and SAFTEY INSPECTED.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, we can serve you at anytime. All we ask is that you give us a call.
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience
All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime
Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote
FINANCING available for most vehicles
Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.


SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive.

SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.
All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable).

www.sfautoinc.ca

Follow us on Instagram: @sfautoinc

Just Drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

