2012 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback comes in excellent condition,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,,Low Kilometres,,,TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED,,,meticulously maintained,,,runs & drives like brand new, Equipped with power locks, power windows, power mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise control & much more......Its fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

2012 Suzuki SX4

120,797 KM

$9,780

+ tax & licensing
2012 Suzuki SX4

JX

2012 Suzuki SX4

JX

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$9,780

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,797KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2YA5A37C6300116

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 300116
  • Mileage 120,797 KM

2012 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback comes in excellent condition,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,,Low Kilometres,,,TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED,,,meticulously maintained,,,runs & drives like brand new, Equipped with power locks, power windows, power mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise control & much more......It's fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438

$9,780

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2012 Suzuki SX4