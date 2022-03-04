2012 Toyota 4Runner

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 2 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8569751

8569751 Stock #: 110-2920

110-2920 VIN: JTEBU5JR7C5096302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-2920

Mileage 133,230 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.