Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota 4Runner

133,230 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota 4Runner

2012 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 4WD Accident Free, One Owner, Low KMs!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 4WD Accident Free, One Owner, Low KMs!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8569751
  2. 8569751
  3. 8569751
  4. 8569751
  5. 8569751
  6. 8569751
  7. 8569751
  8. 8569751
  9. 8569751
  10. 8569751
  11. 8569751
  12. 8569751
  13. 8569751
  14. 8569751
  15. 8569751
  16. 8569751
  17. 8569751
  18. 8569751
  19. 8569751
  20. 8569751
  21. 8569751
  22. 8569751
  23. 8569751
  24. 8569751
  25. 8569751
  26. 8569751
  27. 8569751
  28. 8569751
  29. 8569751
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,230KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8569751
  • Stock #: 110-2920
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR7C5096302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2920
  • Mileage 133,230 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Package 4WD Blue On Black Interior 

4.0L V6  Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Power Front Seats Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 133,230 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6PqOtmTmRsg+YDp+xW8Ou67AItaY3WqI


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 106,530 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 186,640 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 X5 M Acc...
 125,489 KM
$57,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory