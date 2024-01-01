Menu
<p><p><span><strong>2012 Toyota Camry LE Gray on Gray Interior </strong></span><br></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.5L <span></span> I4 <span></span><span> Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Cloth Interior </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> Bluetooth <span></span></span></span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span><strong>*** RARE LOW KM ***</strong><br></span></p><p>*** Fully Certified ***</p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 134,278 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rjwUcweUUdrkR76eN0vrwrY8RYV+YL1O>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rjwUcweUUdrkR76eN0vrwrY8RYV+YL1O</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1718375644412_5223768143528458 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2012 Toyota Camry

134,278 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

2012 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,278KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK7CU142389

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,278 KM

2012 Toyota Camry LE Gray on Gray Interior 

 2.5L  I4  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth 


*** RARE LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 134,278 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rjwUcweUUdrkR76eN0vrwrY8RYV+YL1O


Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
glove box
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front centre console box w/lid
Remote fuel lid release
Overhead sunglass storage
Front seatback pockets
aux pwr outlet
All-Season Floor Mats
Silver-accented interior trim
60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Adjustable active headrests
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up & down
Rear map pocket

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode
2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Brake Assist
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Driver & front passenger knee airbag

LED Taillights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Manual folding heated pwr mirrors

low fuel
trunk
dual trip odometers
courtesy
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid
Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome
Electronic gauges -inc: outside temp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Toyota Camry