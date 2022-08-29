Menu
2012 Toyota Camry

263,294 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry

SE

2012 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

263,294KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9111538
  Stock #: 110-3057
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK5CU553578

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3057
  • Mileage 263,294 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Toyota Camry SE Red on Black Interior 

2.5L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Driver Seat  Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 263,294 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cK5vdnH1Hfnr%2FjVjXr9PJ24ld%2BPwjulz


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

