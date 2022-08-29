2012 Toyota Camry

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 2 6 3 , 2 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9111538

9111538 Stock #: 110-3057

110-3057 VIN: 4T1BF1FK5CU553578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3057

Mileage 263,294 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.