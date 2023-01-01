Menu
2012 Volkswagen Beetle

115,872 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2dr Cpe Auto Highline

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

115,872KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605489
  • Stock #: 110-3341
  • VIN: 3VWJX7AT1CM632831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,872 KM

Vehicle Description


2012 Volkswagen Beetle Highline Silver On Black Interior 


2.5L  V5  Front Wheel Drive  Automatic  A/C  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** LOW KM *** VERY CLEAN INTERIOR ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 115,872 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=S7gJ9t0m9eYEtcDCNpD3eHpOanVU7h1s&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2860Pu-DL9Xva2WOKtmXsYpTdJ88oTkjeU



Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Pwr door locks
Interior chrome accents

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Chrome window trim
Body-colour door handles
Chrome front grille
Body-colour bumpers
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Heated washer nozzles
All-season tires

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
MacPherson strut front suspension
6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
Front/rear disc brakes

Safety

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Dual-note horn
Driver/front passenger airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags

Additional Features

front pretensioners
front load limiters
50/50 split-folding rear bench seat
Anti-theft vehicle alarm
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters
2.5L I5 engine

