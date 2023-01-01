$13,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2012 Volkswagen Beetle
2dr Cpe Auto Highline
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10605489
- Stock #: 110-3341
- VIN: 3VWJX7AT1CM632831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3341
- Mileage 115,872 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Volkswagen Beetle Highline Silver On Black Interior
2.5L V5 Front Wheel Drive Automatic A/C Heated Front Seats Power Options Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** LOW KM *** VERY CLEAN INTERIOR ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 115,872 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=S7gJ9t0m9eYEtcDCNpD3eHpOanVU7h1s&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2860Pu-DL9Xva2WOKtmXsYpTdJ88oTkjeU
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.