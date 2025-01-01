Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2012 Volvo XC60 3.2 <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751733739680_6151035696308844 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>AWD Gray on Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span> 3.2</span>L<span> <span></span></span><span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span></span><span> Power Seats <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Memory Driver Seat <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span></span><span> Power Panoramic Sunroof <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Bluetooth </span><span><span></span> Navigation System </span><span><span><span></span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span> Keyless Entry <span></span></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 183,221 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zkb3Jmqxh4eUVfHtenny9nvj0096tGpG>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zkb3Jmqxh4eUVfHtenny9nvj0096tGpG</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2012 Volvo XC60

183,221 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Volvo XC60

AWD 5dr

Watch This Vehicle
12725685

2012 Volvo XC60

AWD 5dr

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 12725685
  2. 12725685
  3. 12725685
  4. 12725685
  5. 12725685
  6. 12725685
  7. 12725685
  8. 12725685
  9. 12725685
  10. 12725685
  11. 12725685
  12. 12725685
  13. 12725685
  14. 12725685
  15. 12725685
  16. 12725685
  17. 12725685
  18. 12725685
  19. 12725685
  20. 12725685
  21. 12725685
  22. 12725685
  23. 12725685
  24. 12725685
  25. 12725685
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,221KM
VIN YV4952DZ4C2295641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3841
  • Mileage 183,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Volvo XC60 3.2 AWD Gray on Black Leather Interior 

3.2L  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Navigation System  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 183,221 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zkb3Jmqxh4eUVfHtenny9nvj0096tGpG

Vehicle Features

Interior

REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
EXTERIOR TEMP GAUGE
Sunglass Holder
cupholders
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Height-adjustable steering column
Electric rear window defroster
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front armrest
Intelligent driver information system (IDIS)
Front door storage bins
Rear armrests w/cupholders & storage
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down
Anti-theft vehicle alarm system w/immobilizer
Trip computer w/speed display

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Halogen Headlights
Side Marker Lights
Front fog lights
Rear fog light w/auto-off
Home safe & approach lighting
T125/80R17 temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Pwr steering
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
180-amp alternator
Mechanical jack
Electric parking brake w/drive-away release
600 CCA battery

Safety

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front/rear curtain airbags
Electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Dynamic Stability Traction Control (DSTC)
Fading brake support (FBS)
Advanced stability control (ASC) w/roll stability control (RSC)
Dual front 3-step airbags -inc: knee pad
Dual front whiplash protection
Hydraulic brake assist (HBA) w/emergency brake assist (EBA)
ISOFIX child seat system for rear outboard positions
Pyrotechnic pretensioners for all seating positions
Ready alert brakes (RAB)
Seatbelt detectors for all rear positions

Additional Features

Front centre console -inc: storage
Aluminum inlays
Front/rear textile floor mats
Touring chassis
6-speed automatic transmission w/Geartronic -inc: neutral control function
Dual exhaust tail pipes
impact-absorbing reinforcements
Dual zone electronic climate control -inc: pollen filter
Side impact protection system (SIPS) -inc: dual front side airbags
Watch dial instrument cluster -inc: tachometer
Volvo Sensus infotainment system -inc: 7 colour display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2017 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR SV for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2017 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR SV 189,351 KM $12,777 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Murano FWD 4DR S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Nissan Murano FWD 4DR S 125,659 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition 162,879 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Volvo XC60