$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volvo XC60
AWD 5dr
2012 Volvo XC60
AWD 5dr
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3841
- Mileage 183,221 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Volvo XC60 3.2 AWD Gray on Black Leather Interior
3.2L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Navigation System Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 183,221 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zkb3Jmqxh4eUVfHtenny9nvj0096tGpG
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-265-9997