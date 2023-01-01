Menu
2012 Volvo XC60

166,327 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2012 Volvo XC60

2012 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design Premier Plus

2012 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design Premier Plus

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,327KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851906
  • Stock #: 252562
  • VIN: YV4902DZ4C2252562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,327 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD comes in excellent condition...CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,Low Kilometres,,,meticulously maintained,,,runs & drives like brand new, Equipped with Power sunroof, Power seats, Leather seats, heated seats, Power locks, power windows, Keyless Entry, Blind spot, back and front sensors, power tail gate,  Bluetooth,  Cruise control & much more.... this vehicle has been regularly serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, & up to 2023 in VOLVO store...service records available upon request...It's fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

