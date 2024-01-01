Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 Premium Plus AWD 7 Seater comes in excellent condition,,,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Leather Interior, power seats, heated seats, Power Sunroof, heated mirrors, blind spot mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, & up to March 2024 in Volvo Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div>

2012 Volvo XC90

197,271 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volvo XC90

3.2 Premier Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volvo XC90

3.2 Premier Plus

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1722031628
  2. 1722031628
  3. 1722031628
  4. 1722031628
  5. 1722031628
  6. 1722031628
  7. 1722031628
  8. 1722031628
  9. 1722031628
  10. 1722031628
  11. 1722031628
  12. 1722031628
  13. 1722031628
  14. 1722031628
  15. 1722031628
  16. 1722031628
  17. 1722031628
  18. 1722031628
  19. 1722031628
  20. 1722031628
  21. 1722031628
  22. 1722031628
  23. 1722031628
  24. 1722031628
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,271KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4952CZ4C1625186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 625186
  • Mileage 197,271 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 Premium Plus AWD 7 Seater comes in excellent condition,,,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with Leather Interior, power seats, heated seats, Power Sunroof, heated mirrors, blind spot mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, & up to March 2024 in Volvo Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 Premier Plus for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 Premier Plus 197,271 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 Platinum for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 Platinum 198,575 KM $10,980 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Ford Escape XLT 115,281 KM $9,980 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2012 Volvo XC90