$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2013 Audi A4
2.0T Premium Plus S Line Accident Free!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8291784
- Stock #: 110-2904
- VIN: WAUFFCFL3DN013245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-2904
- Mileage 154,181 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus S-Line Black On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Turbo All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Push Start Paddle Shifter Navigation Bluetooth Ready HID Headlight Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 154,181 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=VfX0zhzK19gK2jadmHxAOGsnkRQmsyzm
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.