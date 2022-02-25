Menu
2013 Audi A4

154,181 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Plus S Line Accident Free!!!

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Plus S Line Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8291784
  • Stock #: 110-2904
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL3DN013245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2904
  • Mileage 154,181 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus S-Line Black On Black Leather Interior

2.0L Turbo  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  HID Headlight  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 154,181 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=VfX0zhzK19gK2jadmHxAOGsnkRQmsyzm


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

