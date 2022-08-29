Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Audi A4

161,456 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Sedan quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Sedan quattro

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9303517
  2. 9303517
  3. 9303517
  4. 9303517
  5. 9303517
  6. 9303517
  7. 9303517
  8. 9303517
  9. 9303517
  10. 9303517
  11. 9303517
  12. 9303517
  13. 9303517
  14. 9303517
  15. 9303517
  16. 9303517
  17. 9303517
  18. 9303517
  19. 9303517
  20. 9303517
  21. 9303517
  22. 9303517
  23. 9303517
  24. 9303517
  25. 9303517
  26. 9303517
  27. 9303517
  28. 9303517
  29. 9303517
  30. 9303517
  31. 9303517
  32. 9303517
  33. 9303517
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

161,456KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9303517
  • Stock #: 110-3110
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL3DN050973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3110
  • Mileage 161,456 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Black On Black Leather Interior

2.0L Turbo  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Bluetooth Ready  HID Headlight  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 161,456 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MTDsQbM+dDX3v3mJ9HV57gqR5CKJT6Um


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 GMC Terrain SLE...
 128,576 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 93,788 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d
 124,354 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory