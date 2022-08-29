2013 Audi Q5

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 5 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9186883

9186883 Stock #: 110-3084

110-3084 VIN: WA1CFCFP5DA006632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3084

Mileage 142,559 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.