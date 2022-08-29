Menu
2013 Audi Q5

142,559 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2.0 quattro Premium

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_LowKilometer

142,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9186883
  • Stock #: 110-3084
  • VIN: WA1CFCFP5DA006632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3084
  • Mileage 142,559 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Audi Q5 Premium Quatrro AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L Turbo All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Parking Aid Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 142,559 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YfbYFy+h25SHfwUDu9PwPUKyxDmQ+kH3



3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

