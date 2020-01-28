2013 BMW 3 Series

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 BMW 328i xDrive Silver On Black Leather Interior





• 2.0L • Turbo • All Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Power Driver & Passenger Seats • Memory Driver Seat • Heated Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Options • Power Sunroof • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Navigation • Bluetooth Ready • USB Input • AUX Input • Backup Camera • Harman Kardon Sound • Parking Distance Sensor • Proximity Key • Push Start • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights





*** Fully Certified ***





*** ONLY 130,000 KM ***





CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=6XMD6kNpxa+Ndg9SsTAk+gTql00tbgi/





